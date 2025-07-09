Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Rumours Of Being Replaced By Salman Khan As Host, Says 'The Prep Begins...'

Updated 9 July 2025 at 13:42 IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is set to premiere soon. As excitement grew, fans were eyeing the update on the rumours surrounding Amitabh Bachchan’s exit from the show. Earlier reports claimed Salman Khan might take over as host. However, Amitabh Bachchan has now brushed off the month-long speculation. Taking to his official blog, Big B confirmed his return and shared that preparations for KBC 17 are underway.
Amitabh Bachchan shared some behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals and confirmed that he has started preparing for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He wrote in Hindi, “Shuru kardiya kaam.”
He also added, “and the prep begins the beguine…to be back to the people..to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings..the opportunity that changes lives .. in an hour..my love and regard.”
Earlier, media reports claimed that Salman Khan might replace him as the host of KBC. This speculation sparked major backlash online. However, the Kalki actor’s Tumblr post has now cleared all such rumours.
Sony TV announced Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with a promo video featuring Amitabh Bachchan on April 4. In the video, Amitabh played a patient with a stomachache, subtly teasing the show's return. He informed viewers that registrations for KBC 17 were open and urged them to register through the Sony LIV app, SMS, or IVR calls. While the exact premiere date remains unconfirmed, the show is likely to air in August.
