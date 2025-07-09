Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Rumours Of Being Replaced By Salman Khan As Host, Says 'The Prep Begins...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is set to premiere soon. As excitement grew, fans were eyeing the update on the rumours surrounding Amitabh Bachchan’s exit from the show. Earlier reports claimed Salman Khan might take over as host. However, Amitabh Bachchan has now brushed off the month-long speculation. Taking to his official blog, Big B confirmed his return and shared that preparations for KBC 17 are underway.

Amitabh Bachchan confirms KBC 17 return as host

Amitabh Bachchan shared some behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals and confirmed that he has started preparing for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He wrote in Hindi, “Shuru kardiya kaam.”

He also added, “and the prep begins the beguine…to be back to the people..to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings..the opportunity that changes lives .. in an hour..my love and regard.”

Earlier, media reports claimed that Salman Khan might replace him as the host of KBC. This speculation sparked major backlash online. However, the Kalki actor’s Tumblr post has now cleared all such rumours.

When will KBC 17 go on air?