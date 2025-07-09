Udaipur Files Row: Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Halt Release Of Film Based On Kanhaiya Lal Murder

Udaipur Files starring Vijay Raaz has been under scrutiny since the trailer release. The movie is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and is scheduled to hit screens on July 11, but faced a setback when the Islamic cleric’s body, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, filed a petition before three High Courts demanding a ban on the film’s release. The film is based on the brutal daylight murder of Kanhaiya Lal tailor. Now, on Wednesday, 9 July, the Supreme Court declined to urgently list or grant relief in the plea to halt the film's release.

SC refuses to halt release of Udaipur Files movie, immediate relief to Kanhaiya Lal murder accused declined

A vacation bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi stated on Wednesday that Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in Kanhaiya Lal's brutal murder, may present his petition before the appropriate Bench when the Supreme Court reopens on July 14, after the summer vacation.

According to Bar and Bench, Javed’s counsel argued, “It is releasing on Friday. The trailer was released on July 4. They are showing only the prosecution side.”

The Court, however, noted that the film could be released in the meantime. “Mention before the court concerned on reopening. Let it be released,” the Bench said, refusing to grant an urgent hearing.

The Udaipur Files’ trailer was launched on July 4, after which Javed filed a petition seeking to urgently stop the release. His lawyer claimed that the film presents a one-sided narrative that could affect Javed’s right to a fair trial.

The film is scheduled to release on July 11.

Why is Jamiat demanding a ban on the release of the Udaipur Files?

The initial plea was filed by advocates Pyoli and Ejaz Qureshi. A separate petition by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind is still pending before the Delhi High Court.

Maulana Arshad Madani, President of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, has approached the High Courts of Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat to stop the release of Udaipur Files. The film is based on the June 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In a statement on X(formerly Twitter), he warned that the film could provoke communal unrest. He wrote, “The trailer contains offensive remarks about the Prophet of Islam and his holy wives, which could disrupt peace and public order. It portrays Deoband as a centre of extremism and uses highly inflammatory language against its scholars (Ulama).” He further pointed out that the movie refers to sensitive and ongoing matters, such as the Gyanvapi Mosque case, which are currently under consideration in the Varanasi District Court and the Supreme Court.