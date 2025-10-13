'Families Will Be Watching...': Sonam Bajwa Recalls Being 'Scared' Of Doing Kissing Scenes In Bollywood Movies Fearing Punjabi audience

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa has shared her candid reservations about featuring in Hindi films over intimate scenes. She recalled being ‘scared’ of the reception of the kissing scenes among the Punjabi audience. She also shared that she had passed on a couple of roles since they featured kissing scenes, until she consulted her parents about it.

‘Is Punjab going to be OK with it?’: Sonam Bajwa on refraining from doing intimate scenes

Speaking to Film Companion, the Carry On Jatta 3 actress shared how she discussed her reservations about intimate scenes and passing on work because of the same. For the unversed, the actress has starred in Bollywood movies such as Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5. Talking to the publication, she said, "I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I was like, Is Punjab going to be OK with it? We have that mentality, that families will be watching I was very scared to do a kissing scene in a film back then, because I thought, ‘How are people going to respond to it? How will these people, who’ve made me who I am, respond to it? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film?’ I had all these questions in my mind."

The actress, who is gearing up for the release of the movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, shared her regret of not taking up the matter with her parents sooner. Sonam Bajwa shared, "It was a couple of years ago, and I spoke to my mom and dad about it. They were like, 'Yes, if it’s for a film, it’s fine'. And I was so shocked. Why did I not speak to them first? So many things we assume in our heads. I was so shy to discuss this with my parents, and they were like, 'Koi nahi, je film liya, koi chakkar ni (It’s for a film, there’s no problem)'."



