Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Tentative List Of Participants In Rohit Shetty's Show Goes Viral

The popular stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi premiered its 14th season in 2024. In 2025, however, the show did not return, leaving fans confused. While appearing as guest host in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 19, KKK host Rohit Shetty had confirmed that his show might not have aired this year, but it will return in 2026. On BB, several contestants like Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha and Farrhana Bhat expressed their desire to feature in KKK.

Also read: Nora Fatehi Involved In Drunk Driving Incident After Jailer 2 Shoot

While it is still unclear when the new season of KKK will begin shooting and will eventually air, several names are being attached to it already. As has been the case over the past few editions, this time too, KKK is expected to feature popular Bigg Boss contestants, among other participants.

Advertisement

As per reports, seven celebs are already lined up for this season of KKK. The viral list of KKK 15 participants includes this year's Bigg Boss runner up Farrhana Bhat. Her name has been attached to the show despite her saying that she does not intend to do much TV. This comment had also invited criticism against her, but it seems like she might feature in KKK after her successful BB stint.

Previous Bigg Boss winners Gaurav Khanna (L) and Elvish Yadav (R) are expected to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 | Image: X

Farrhana's BB co-contestants Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj and show winner Gaurav Khanna are also expected to be part of the stunt reality show. Meanwhile, Digvijay Rathee and Chum Darang from Bigg Boss 18 may also feature in KKK next as per online buzz. Of the mentioned names, Baseer and Digvijay have done MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla in the past and are expected to do well in KKK if they say yes to the show. Abhishek, given his performance in physical tasks in BB19, can also do well on this show.