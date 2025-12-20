Updated 20 December 2025 at 21:13 IST
Nora Fatehi Involved In Drunk Driving Incident After Jailer 2 Shoot
It is reported that Nora Fatehi suffered a slight concussion and is otherwise physically fine. After getting involved in the road accident, she also fulfilled her work commitments.
- Entertainment News
Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has reportedly suffered a concussion after being involved in a road accident. It is said that a driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his car into Nora's as she was on her way to attend the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai. Nora was scheduled to be part of David Guetta's performance at the musical event.
However, the untoward incident did not stop Nora from fulfilling her work commitments. She will be a guest at Guetta's set on December 20. A picture post accident shows Nora's white sedan car completely dented from one side. After she was involved in the accident, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where a CT scan was conducted on her to rule out internal bleeding or injury.
It is reported that Nora suffered a slight concussion and is otherwise physically fine. She recently wrapped up the shooting of a special song sequence in Rajinikanth's upcoming Jailer 2. In a video shared by the actress from set in Chennai, she said, “Today was the last day. It was amazing, we had a blast. We shot something really, really amazing, something truly epic. But I’m tired. Enough 4 AM calls; I’m done. I can only show you up to here (her face) because I can’t reveal my outfit.”
In the first Jailer film, Tamannaah Bhatia not only featured in the viral Kaavaalaa song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, but also had an extended cameo. While Nora may have replaced Tamannaah in Jailer 2, it is not known whether she will have a similar extended cameo in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial or just features in the song. Reportedly, Jailer 2 is eyeing August 14 theatrical debut next year, the same date of Jailer release in 2023.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 20 December 2025 at 21:13 IST