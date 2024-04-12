×

Updated June 6th, 2022 at 17:26 IST

'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Rohit Shetty shares thrilling first look as he begins filming; Watch

Popular show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 12 has been one of the much-awaited reality shows, and fans have been awaiting updates from the team

Reported by: Adelle Fernandes
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Popular show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has been one of the much-awaited reality shows, and fans have been awaiting updates from the team. The show's host, Rohit Shetty has now taken to his social media account to give fans an update about the show in a thrilling and exciting manner. He shared a clip of himself standing outside a helicopter as he announced that the show has begun filming for season 12.

Rohit Shetty begins filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12

The popular director known for his action films including Sooryavanshi, Simmba and Singham, etc, took to his social media account to share an important update about his next project. He announced that he was all set to begin shooting for the much-awaited reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and did so in a unique way.

He shared a video in which he was seen standing outside a helicopter, as it circled in the air. He announced that it was time to be 'crazy, wild, raw and real' as he announced that the shoot for the show has begun. He wrote, "Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants

As the upcoming show begins filming, fans are eager to know which contestants will be joining the challenging show. Popular reality television stars including Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Rubina Dilaik and others will be among the contestants set to join the show.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who emerged victorious in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp will also compete in Khatron Ke Khiladi, alongside Erica Fernandes, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik and Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The previous season of the hit reality show saw actor and host Arjun Bijlani lift the winner's trophy, and he became the talk of the show. He won the show after he was pitted against Divyanka Tripathi in the last task of the season and managed to defeat her to claim the title.

The previous season also saw some popular names from the industry go head-to-head including Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raj Jain and Abhinav Shukla.

Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty

Published June 6th, 2022 at 17:26 IST

