Kinshuk Vaidya, Shaka Laka Boom Boom Fame, His Wife Diiksha Nagpal Welcome A Baby Boy; Share First Glimpse

Shaka Laka Boom Boom fame Kinshuk Vaidya and his wife Diiksha Nagpal embrace parenthood as they welcome a baby boy on Sunday, March 8. The couple shared a joint post announcing the birth of their newborn and shared the first glimpse of him.

Kinshuk Vaidya and Diiksha Nagpal welcome a baby boy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kinshuk shared a photo in which the new parents can be seen holding the tiny fingers of their baby boy. In the caption, he wrote, "With immense love n gratitude we welcome our Baby Boy. Baby Vaidya has arrived 08.03.26."

Soon after he dropped the post, his friends and fans flooded the comment section. Disha Parmar wrote, "Congratulations." A fan wrote, "Our OG Childhood Superstar Sanju becomes a father." Subha Rajput wrote, "Wuhuuuuuu♥️congratulations you guys." A fan commented, "Omg omg omg congratulations love! @diikshanagpal. Sending lots of love and blessings to the proud parents and the adorable little prince!" Others simply wrote, "Congratulations" with a heart emoticon.

In December last year, Kinshuk and Diiksha announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child. They posted a monochrome photograph of them holding a tiny pair of baby shoes with their hands intertwined and penned a caption on the post, "Stepping into a new phase of life… Our love story just got much more sweeter…"

Advertisement

Kinshuk Vaidya, who essayed the lead role of Sanju in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal on November 22, 2024. It was an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends. Earlier that year, in August, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, Kinshuk continued working in the TV industry. Other than Shaka Laka Boom Boom, he has also been part of Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, RadhaKrishn and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.