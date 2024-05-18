Kushal Tandon Says He Is ‘Grateful’ For Having Shivangi Joshi In His Life Amid Dating Rumours

Advertisement

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have been rumoured to be dating for some months now. The speculations started when they began working together on Ektaa Kapoor's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Amid the rumours of their budding romance, Kushal took to his Instagram account to pen a wish for Shivangi Joshi further fuelling the rumours.

‘You are everything a girl needs to be’, says Kushal Tandon about Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi celebrates her 26th birthday today, May 18. To wish on her special day, her co-star and friend, the actor, Kushal Tandon took to his Instagram account to post a photo with the actress along with a note. This comes amid the rumours of the actors being in a relationship.

On May 16, Kushal Tandon shared a photo with Shivangi Joshi where they can both be seen twinning in matching outfits. Along with the photo he wrote, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous, Today, I celebrate you and the incredible person you are. You are so kind, you are so gentle, you are so caring, you are so funny, you are everything a girl needs to be, and I’m so grateful to have you in my life. Cheers to many more birthdays together, creating beautiful memories.”

Are Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon dating?

On May 13, viral photos of Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon attending a boxing match in Thailand surfaced online. Seemingly, the actors have taken time off their professional commitments to spend quality time together. While the actress was dressed up in a white t-shirt and shorts, Kushal was wearing a moss green tee with black trousers.

Kushal and Shivangi Boxing 🥊Day out was eventful #Kushiv ❤️👋 #kushaltandon #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/Jv55UohKKw — Rσɧίτ ➹ (@Nimma_Rohit)

The rumoured couple was seen cheering for Indian Boxer Ashish Raman Sethi and Kushal was also seen clicking a couple of photos with Ashish. For those who were unaware, the stars' alleged romance was first reported by a leading media portal. Working together in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, which aired from July 2023 to February 2024, is said to have strengthened their relationship.