Watch: Ajay Devgn's Cryptic Response To Marathi Language Row At Son Of Sardaar 2 Trailer

The Hindi-Marathi language row has been brewing on Maharashtra. The controversy began when some traders in Mumbai were allegedly attacked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for not speaking Marathi. The MNS has been demanding that traders and shopkeepers in Mumbai speak Marathi, leading to tensions between the two groups. The police have been working to maintain law and order in the city and prevent any further escalation of the situation.

While Bollywood celebs have largely remained silent on the matter, mostly not posting about it on social media, Ajay Devgn addressed the issue at the trailer launch of Son Of Sardaar 2 on July 11, cryptically saying, "Aata Majhi Satakli."

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur at Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer launch in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Ajay speaking his iconic Singham dialogue in response to the growing tensions in Mumbai due to the language controversy was perceived to be cryptic by many.

Meanwhile, veteran playback singer Udit Narayan also weighed in on the language controversy and told IANS, “We live in Maharashtra and it is my ‘Karma Bhoomi’. So, the language here is also important. Along with that, all the languages in our country are equally important." His response subtly highlighted India’s rich linguistic diversity without picking sides.

Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also shared a note on Instagram, embracing the emotion of Marathi Asmita or Marathi pride and wrote, “It is deep, emotional, and rooted in our way of life. That pride cannot come at the cost of others’ dignity… We cannot keep a language alive through fear." Janhvi shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

Shilpa Shetty, Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor have spoken about the Marathi language row | Image: X