'We Love Cooking Together': Kareena Kapoor Says She Cooks With Saif And Kids

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor sat down for a conversation with The Nod Mag, opening up about how the COVID-19 lockdown changed her perspective on spending family time and making multiple cuisines together.
The actress expressed her love for the shared kitchen moments, highlighting how the lockdown experience brought them more closer as a family. The actress told The Nod Mag, “It taught us the joy of doing things together. Of slowing down, of finding joy in the mundane.” Despite their busy schedules and workaholic careers, Kareena and Saif ensure that they cook together with their little ones.
She further said, “We love cooking together as a family. Saif, the kids, me—we’re all in the kitchen. Saif is obsessed with Kerala cuisine. He’s always trying out new recipes—idiyappam, coconut-based stews, everything."
“Me? I need one proper Indian meal a day. It's non-negotiable,” she added, dubbing the kitchen “the happiest part of the house”.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They blend royalty, glamour, and genuine affection into a love story that attracts their fans. Their romance began back in 2008, on the sets of the film Tashan. It was during the film’s shooting that Kareena and Saif came closer. While Kareena was emerging from a long-term relationship, Saif was married and was the father of two, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Saif publicly declared his love for Kareena by getting her name tattooed on his forearm, confirming the seriousness of their relationship and also grabbing headlines.
On October 16, 2012, they eventually tied the knot after dating each other for four years. The wedding was a quiet and private affair, which included a registered marriage followed by traditional ceremonies attended by close friends and family.
The couple entered parenthood in 2016 with their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, who quickly became a media sensation. In 2021, they welcomed their second son, Jeh Ali Khan.
Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Daayra’ opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be a crime drama thriller that explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment and justice with the powerhouse actors in intense, commanding roles. Kareena Kapoor shared the announcement on Instagram, saying, “I’ve always said that I’m a director’s actor…and this, this I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, Meghna Gulzar & alongside the magnificent Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, Daayra, let’s do this.”
