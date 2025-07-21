Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Rohit Suchanti To Aman Gandhi, Meet The Rumoured Cast Of Smriti Irani's Show

A new promo video of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot has been released by the makers ahead of its premiere on July 29. The new daily soap marks the comeback of Smriti Irani to television as the iconic Tulsi Virani. Not just her, but the OG starline is also returning to celebrate 25 years of the show. However, the official cast details are yet to be unfold, the glimpse shared so far are adding to the excitement.

New and returning cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Reboot

On July 20, Star Plus shared a promo clip on their official Instagram handle and wrote, “Camera ke peeche chhupi hai dosti, hasi aur bahut saari yaadein. Tulsi ke saath safar phir se shuru ho raha hai, aap saath chalenge? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se raat 10:30 baje sirf StarPlus par, aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par.”

The video introduces the original cast, including Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani, Amar Upadhyay, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Ketki Dave, and others. They can be seen performing scenes together.

Reportedly, the new additions to the reboot version are Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, and Shagun Sharma.

The teaser has left fans excited as they look forward to seeing Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their roles as Tulsi and Mihir. The makers have not yet officially revealed the full cast.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 release date