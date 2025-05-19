Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actress Achint Kaur Struggles To Find Work, Shares Desperate Open-To-Work Post: Ready To Give My All...

Popular television actress Achint Kaur is known for her roles as Mandira and Pallavi in Ekta Kapoor's soap operas for over a decade. However, despite her long career, the Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress is currently out of work. On Sunday, the 47-year-old shared a video on social media, appealing for new job opportunities.

Achint Kaur asks for acting opportunities on Instagram

On May 18, Achint Kaur posted a video on Instagram, using it as a portfolio narration to request work. In the video, she stated, "Hello, everyone. I hope you are doing well. This is a little note from the heart. I am an actor and voice artist with years of experience across platforms. And right now I am looking for exciting new opportunities both in India and internationally."

She elaborated on her openness to various creative projects, saying, "Whether it be short films, films, series, all kinds of voice work, social media collaborations. Basically anything creative and I am ready to give with my all. So just in case you or anyone you know about who is casting or open to collaborating, please let me know because I will be very excited to connect. Also, I have given my manager, Tanuja Mehra and my social media manager, Reva Khare Sharma details below. So yeah, that's about it, and thank you so much for listening to me and for your support, always."

In the caption, she wrote, "Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses… and I’m ready for what’s next. If my work resonates with your vision, I’d love to collaborate. Let’s create something powerful together."

Who is Achint Kaur?