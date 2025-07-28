Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Pens A Heartfelt Note After Lifting The Trophy, Says 'Never Imagined I’d Get So Much Love'

Updated 28 July 2025 at 11:01 IST
Laughter Chefs season 2 concluded on July 27 with Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy. It was a comedy-based cooking show where TV actors came together to show their culinary experience. Soon after winning the season, he shared a series of photos from the celebration on his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note expressing his happiness.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Elvish shared a photo posing with the trophy with Karan Kundrra. The second-to-last photo is of him and Karan with the YouTuber's mother, followed by a group photo. In the caption, he penned a note thanking the viewers and fans for showering love on him. He started his note by writing, "Never imagined I’d get so much love when I joined the show. Words can’t express how grateful I am for all the support & kindness you’ve shown to me."
"A huge thank you to the entire crew, you were so helpful and fun to work with & it felt like being part of a family," he continued. He signed off by thanking the channel for giving him this "wonderful opportunity" and added, "Love you & will miss you, my LC family".
Laughter Chefs 2 also featured Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Nia Sharma and Samarth Jurel, among others.
Next, he will be seen in reality-based stunt show Adda Extreme Battle. Hosted by Elvish Yadav, the show invited participants from the TV and influencer world. A total of 16 contestants, divided into teams, would be pitted against each other. The participants are Rajat Dalal, Kushal, Shubhangi, Yogesh, Devanshi, Gullu, and Aanchal Munjal. The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
