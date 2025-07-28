Laughter Chefs 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Pens A Heartfelt Note After Lifting The Trophy, Says 'Never Imagined I’d Get So Much Love'

Laughter Chefs season 2 concluded on July 27 with Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav lifting the trophy. It was a comedy-based cooking show where TV actors came together to show their culinary experience. Soon after winning the season, he shared a series of photos from the celebration on his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note expressing his happiness.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets emotional on winning Laughter Chefs season 2 title

Taking to his Instagram handle, Elvish shared a photo posing with the trophy with Karan Kundrra. The second-to-last photo is of him and Karan with the YouTuber's mother, followed by a group photo. In the caption, he penned a note thanking the viewers and fans for showering love on him. He started his note by writing, "Never imagined I’d get so much love when I joined the show. Words can’t express how grateful I am for all the support & kindness you’ve shown to me."

(Elvish with Laughter Chefs season 2 family | Image: Instagram)

"A huge thank you to the entire crew, you were so helpful and fun to work with & it felt like being part of a family," he continued. He signed off by thanking the channel for giving him this "wonderful opportunity" and added, "Love you & will miss you, my LC family".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Laughter Chefs 2 also featured Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Nia Sharma and Samarth Jurel, among others.

What's next for Elvish Yadav?