Mahhi Vij Calls Ex-husband Jay Bhanushali Her 'Best Friend', Reveals 'There Is No Bitterness' After Divorce

Actor Mahhi Vij has opened up about her equation with former husband Jay Bhanushali months after the couple announced their separation, revealing that despite the end of their marriage, she still considers him her "best friend" and an integral part of her family.

The actor will be seen opening up about her personal life in an upcoming episode of 'Tum Ho Naa - Ghar Ki Superstar,' hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal.

During an emotional conversation on the show, Mahhi reflected on life after separation, her continued bond with Jay, and the immense support she received from her father during one of the most challenging phases of her life.

She speaks about how her family stood firmly by her side, Mahhi shared that her father never "questioned anything" and always encouraged her to choose happiness above all else. The actress also revealed that Jay remains her "best friend" and continues to share a close relationship not only with her but also with her family.

"Actually, I think he never questioned anything, and he has always said that whatever decision you take, we are with you, you should just be happy in life. Between us, Jay is my best friend right now, and he is like family to me. Even my father goes home with Jay, they have tea together, and he also comes over."

Mahhi went on to share that there is no "bitterness" between the two families despite the separation. Recalling the difficult period when she was navigating major life changes, the actor said her father instinctively understood that she needed silent support rather than advice or judgment.

"We have a very good relationship, and I'm glad there is no bitterness between anyone. We are still connected like a family and are there for each other. And when all this was happening, you know what happens, you feel like don't ask any questions, just sit quietly, and that's what he did. He would quietly sit without asking anything like why are you doing this, this will happen, this is wrong," Mahhi said.

Mahhi and Jay were married for 14 years. They became foster parents to two kids- Rajveer and Khushi and welcomed their daughter Tara via IVF in 2019.

Earlier this year, the couple announced their separation through a joint statement on social media. The two, who were among television's most popular couples, said the decision to part ways had been taken mutually and with care, respect and consideration for their family. (ANI)

