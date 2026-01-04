₹800 Cr In 30 Days: Dhurandhar Does What No Other Hindi Film Could

Dhurandhar has been conquering the box office ever since its release on December 5. Despite all odds, the movie directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has been shattering all records and has climbed up the ranks to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of all time, surpassing biggies like Pathaan, Jawan, Stree 2 and Chhaava. The espionage thriller has maintained a strong hold at the box office for almost a month now. At the end of its 30-day theatrical run, Dhurandhar amassed a total of over ₹800 crore, a feat no other Bollywood movie could achieve, until now.

Dhurandhar inaugurates the ₹800 crore club

A big-budget Bollywood movie is expected to gross over ₹300 crore at the box office in modern times. However, there are seldom movies that refuse to slow down and continue to rake in mammoth totals to breach the ₹400 crore, ₹500 crore, ₹600 crore and even ₹700 crore mark. While exceptions, such projects, raise the bar for the industry and indicate a postive sign for the business. Dhurandhar has emerged as one such movie.



Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Raha Twin In White To Welcome New Year 2026

As per official figures shared by the makers, the movie has raked in ₹12.60 crore on day 30, taking its total at the domestic box office to ₹806.80 crore. However, the figures on the trade tracking website, Sacnilk, project that the film's total is still ₹ 759.5 Cr. Nevertheless, Dhurandhar is the first Bollywood movie to amass over ₹800 crore in India.



Also Read: Jana Nayagan, The Raja Saab And More To Watch In Theatres This Week

Dhurandhar storms into the top 5 highest-grossing Indian films worldwide

With its stellar run at the box office, Dhurandhar has shattered not just domestic but also international records. The movie has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing Indian movie in the world, trailing Dangal, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2 and RRR. However, it must be noted that Dhurandhar's box office feat is remarkable as it is the only A-rated movie and the only movie released in a single language to achieve the massive feats.