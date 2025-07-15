Meet New Harry Potter: Dominic McLaughlin's First Look As Wizard Boy From HBO's Television Series Revealed

'Harry Potter' Dominic McLaughlin's First Look From HBO's Series Out Now | Image: X

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is one of the most anticipated revivals. A whole new era is about to begin in the world of J.K. Rowling’s magical land. The creators have officially announced that production has started on the reboot series, which is based on Rowling’s famous wizarding novels. On Monday, July 14, the HBOMax revealed the first look of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, along with details of other newly joined cast members.

Harry Potter series in production, HBO reveals first look

The Harry Potter TV series has officially begun production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, according to Variety. Marking the arrival of a new generation in the wizarding world, HBO shared the first look of young Harry on Instagram.

The first look reveals Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, smiling in costume and wearing the character’s iconic round glasses and school uniform.

Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout takes on the role of Ron Weasley. According to Variety, the young trio were chosen from over 30,000 actors who auditioned during a casting call last autumn.

Cast of the Harry Potter TV Series

The makers have also announced the new cast for the characters Neville Longbottom, Dudley Dursley, Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Garrick Ollivander. Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey, and Anton Lesser will play these roles, respectively.

The series includes veteran actors such as John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as McGonagall, and Janet McTeer as Snape, raising high expectations for the production.

The cast also features Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge. Variety exclusively reported that Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will portray Petunia and Vernon Dursley.