Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has his fans worried after his sudden disappearance on April 22. The actor was last seen in Delhi, having flown to the national capital to meet his parents. Singh however, failed to make it back to Mumbai, with absolutely no direction on his current whereabouts. In the latest development, the Delhi police has now found that the actor was operating several bank accounts and credit cards despite not being in a sound financial condition.

Gurucharan Singh withdrew cash, paid card dues in Delhi

Gurucharan Singh who went ‘mysteriously’ missing is reported to have operated multiple bank accounts. The Delhi police officials told ANI that the actor was frequently using credit cards despite being in a financial soup. A Special Cell of the Delhi police has been assigned to probe the matter.

A file photo of Gurucharan Singh from TMKOC | Image: IMDb

As per ANI, the 50-year-old actor was operating more than 10 bank accounts. As per reports, he was withdrawing cash through credit cards and paying dues of one card from the other. The police said, “Singh had last withdrawn Rs 14,000 from an ATM, and there is no information available after that.”

CCTV footage of Gurucharan’s last spotting surfaces on social media

After the actor failed to return home as planned, Gurucharan's family swiftly registered a missing person complaint. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. According to the police, CCTV footage has come to light where Singh was seen walking by himself, carrying a backpack. "We are scanning CCTV footage to know what exactly has happened," a source in the Delhi Police told ANI.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh ‘Sodhi,’ was seen crossing a road in CCTV footage from the Palam area on Monday night. His flight was scheduled for 8:30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam around 9:14 pm in Delhi. Police stated… pic.twitter.com/RnsV8jQ3QI — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344)

According to the police, Gurucharan Singh had left his New Delhi home at 8:30 am on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable and untraceable. He was in New Delhi to meet his parents.