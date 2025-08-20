'Mrs Hathi' Ambika Ranjankar Exits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Buzz

Updated 20 August 2025 at 17:25 IST
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines soon after reports claiming that new characters will soon join the show were made on the internet. For the first time in 17 years, fresh faces are set to become part of the main cast of India’s longest-running sitcom. Amid this, speculation grew that Ambika Ranjankar, aka Komal Hathi, might have quit the show. However, the actress has now cleared the air and firmly denied rumours about her exit.
During a conversation with Tellychakkar, Ambika Ranjankar cleared all rumours about her exit and said, “No, I haven’t quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."
When asked about her absence from recent episodes, she explained, “Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself." Fans first noticed her missing when her character did not appear on screen.
Although she did not reveal when she would return, she made it clear that she remains part of the show.
In a fresh promo, producer Asit Kumarr Modi says, "Ek naya parivaar Gokuldham ki society mein aane wala hai." Soon after, a young girl appears and plays a freeze-and-release game with him, leaving him surprised.
She is introduced as Bansari, the youngest in the family. Her elder brother Veer then flips into the scene with a somersault, astonishing Modi with his acrobatics. Their father, Ratan Singh Chatur Singh Binjola, is shown as a businessman dealing in different types of Indian sarees. His wife, Rupvati, fondly called Rupa, is a social media influencer who enjoys creating and sharing reels and posts online.
