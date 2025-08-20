'Mrs Hathi' Ambika Ranjankar Exits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Buzz

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines soon after reports claiming that new characters will soon join the show were made on the internet. For the first time in 17 years, fresh faces are set to become part of the main cast of India’s longest-running sitcom. Amid this, speculation grew that Ambika Ranjankar, aka Komal Hathi, might have quit the show. However, the actress has now cleared the air and firmly denied rumours about her exit.

OG ‘Mrs Hathi’ Ambika Ranjankar left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

During a conversation with Tellychakkar, Ambika Ranjankar cleared all rumours about her exit and said, “No, I haven’t quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

When asked about her absence from recent episodes, she explained, “Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself." Fans first noticed her missing when her character did not appear on screen.

Although she did not reveal when she would return, she made it clear that she remains part of the show.

Who is the new cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

In a fresh promo, producer Asit Kumarr Modi says, "Ek naya parivaar Gokuldham ki society mein aane wala hai." Soon after, a young girl appears and plays a freeze-and-release game with him, leaving him surprised.