Nandamuri Balakrishna Gets Emotional At Last Rites Of Sister-In-Law Nandamuri Padmaja

Producer Nandamuri Jayakrishna’s wife and Balakrishna’s sister-in-law, Padmaja, passed away at 73 in the wee hours in Hyderabad after battling prolonged illness. Soon after the news broke out, friends and relatives visited the family to share condolences and pay their tribute.
A paparazzo shared several videos from the house, one of which showed Balakrishna getting emotional and wiping his face while trying to hold back tears. Fans flooded the comments with supportive messages, urging him to “stay strong.”
On Tuesday evening, fans and well-wishers offered their condolences to Nandamuri Balakrishna at the residence after the passing of Nandamuri Padmaja. A paparazzo shared videos showing Balakrishna greeting people while trying to hold back tears. The video is going viral. Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, also visited the family.
Nandamuri Padmaja had been unwell for some time and was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.
She was the eldest daughter-in-law of legendary actor NTR and the sister of senior leader Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. Her husband, Nandamuri Jayakrishna, started his career as a makeup artist, working with well-known actors such as Krishnam Raju and Vijayashanti. He later moved into film production and earned recognition with the 1978 hit film Mana Voori Pandavulu.
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 15:49 IST