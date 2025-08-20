Nandamuri Balakrishna Gets Emotional At Last Rites Of Sister-In-Law Nandamuri Padmaja

Producer Nandamuri Jayakrishna’s wife and Balakrishna’s sister-in-law, Padmaja, passed away at 73 in the wee hours in Hyderabad after battling prolonged illness. Soon after the news broke out, friends and relatives visited the family to share condolences and pay their tribute.

A paparazzo shared several videos from the house, one of which showed Balakrishna getting emotional and wiping his face while trying to hold back tears. Fans flooded the comments with supportive messages, urging him to “stay strong.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna got emotional as he received condolences from well-wishers at the family gathering

Nandamuri Padmaja had been unwell for some time and was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.