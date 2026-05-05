Naagin 7 Producer Ektaa Kapoor Goes Dragon Mode As Show Airs Green Screen Visuals In Major VFX Blunder

Naagin 7 is doing well on the TRP charts after premiering on TV last year in December. It not only got more viewership than popular daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Anupamaa and more at one point in time, but the use of AI to cut down VFX cost and the quality of it also impressed watchers.

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As the show continues to garner good viewership, a major goof-up in one of the latest episodes was pointed out by regular watchers. Raw footage of actors shooting against green screen using stunt doubles and cables was seen in a cut in the aired episode. Memes followed and makers were trolled for missing out on this major blunder as it was broadcast.

"Lagta hai AI generation ke credits khatam ho gaye thhe (sic)," commented a social media user. Another one said, "The editor didn't get paid enough to recheck (sic). One Insta user wrote, "Dhurandhar ke BTS ke pehle Naaginj ka BTS dekh liya (sic)." Amid hilarious fan reactions to Naagin 7's raw footage airing on TV going viral, producer Ektaa Kapoor also shared her response.

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Rather than issuing a formal clarification, Ektaa chose to join in on the humour. She reposted a meme video on her Instagram Stories showing the lead character morphing into a dragon and causing chaos. The caption read, "Ekta Ma'am on her way to the office from Thailand after yesterday's Naagin blue screen mistake by the editors." Ektaa responded this clip and wrote, "Eggjacctlyyy (Exactly)," - subtly acknowledging the mistake in her show's latest episode.

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Ekta Kapoor reacts to Naagin 7 VFX blunder with a meme | Image: Instagram

Naagin 7 has also drawn criticism for its over-the-top AI-generated sequences featuring dragons and other mythical creatures. Ektaa addressed the issue in her Instagram Stories, writing, "I am getting so much hate for my AI episodes. Yeh hain woh log! Yeh! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh... Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget."