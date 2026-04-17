Shakti Mohan Defends 'Scripted' Romantic Angle Between Her And Raghav Juyal On Dance Reality Shows: Don't Believe It Was Incorrect

Dancer, reality show judge and choreographer Shakti Mohan has revealed that her "romantic moments" with Raghav Juyal were never real, but scripted, for the shows they featured in together. Shakti and Raghav have done several dance reality shows in which they were the judge and the host respectively. Their cute and bubbly moments led many to believe that they were also dating in real life. Some of these moments were even fueled by the reaction of others present around them and the studio audiences. However, not only has there never been any real romantic bonding between them but these moments were written into the script to possibly reel watchers in and boost viewership.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shakti said, "I felt a deep connection with him. It seemed as if our guy was succeeding. I believe he is exceptional—not only because of his accomplishments, but also as an individual. He is unique.”

Shakti and Raghav are contemporary artists and have done several dance reality shows together | Image: Instagram

“Prior to the show, we were just regular friends—we would bicker like siblings. Then unexpectedly, they began to develop a romantic perspective. It was written that he would mock me. It was an unusual change for us," Shakti said. She remembered how others would tease her about becoming “Mrs Juyal", to which Raghav would offer clever and funny reply.

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“A kiss moment was even created. To be honest, I was unaware of it. I heard something along the lines of 'If this occurs, Raghav will kiss you.' I wondered, why? Why is this occurring?” Shakti said she asked the makers of her show Dance Plus. She mentioned that even Remo D'Souza, another judge, supported it. “I didn’t assert myself. My mother and father were observing. Yet I went ahead, and you can tell how uneasy I felt,” Shakti further said.

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