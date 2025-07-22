Naagin Returns After 2 Years With Season 7, Ektaa Kapoor To Unveil Teaser On Premiere Night Of Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Ektaa Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, marking the return of Smriti Irani to the TV world. Amid this, reports are rife that TV czarina is planning to announce the return of her hit show Naagin. The sixth season of the supernatural fiction show went off air two years ago.

Naagin Season 7 is coming soon

According to a report in Tellychakkar, Ektaa is planning to unveil the teaser of Naagin 7 on the premiere night of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which is on July 29. The show will go on air on Star Plus at 10:30 PM. The teaser will offer a glimpse of the plot and the actress playing Naagin. However, makers are yet to officially confirm the rumour. Naagin will be telecast on Colors channel.

TV Actresses Who Played the Titular Role Of Naagin

The show is about shape-shifting serpents. The first season aired in November 2015 with Mouni Roy as Naagin. Check out the complete list of TV actresses who played the lead role.

Mouni Roy

Surbhi Jyothi

Nia Sharma

Surbhi Chandna

Tejasswi Prakash

Apart from them, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin and Mahek Chahal also played Naagins but in supporting roles.

All about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

The show will celebrate its 25 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and on Monday, the makers dropped a video unveiling the cast of the show. While the senior actors will remain the same, there are new entries in the show. Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi are among the lead actors. "Purani peedhi, naye kirdaaron ko de rahi hai apna pyaar aur aashirwad. Kya aap Tulsi ke saath iss naye safar ke liye taiyaar hai?" read the caption.