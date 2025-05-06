Neha Dhupia vs Gautam Gulati: Roadies XX Gang Leaders Engage in Ugly Fight, Internet Taking Sides

Roadies XX: The 20th season of the task-based reality show is moving at full speed on JioHotstar. Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula returned as gang leaders, joined by Elvish Yadav as the newest addition. Gautam Gulati, a former gang leader, made a wildcard entry this season. In the last episode, an ugly fight between Gautam Gulati and Neha Dhupia turned dramatic, leading to Neha walking out mid-conversation. Fans have now taken sides, with many showing support for Gautam.

Fans support Gautam Gulati over Neha Dhupia in Roadies XX, Know why

Taking to X, Fans are now expressing strong support for the Bigg Boss 8 winner, applauding him for "shutting up" Neha. One fan posted, “Literally maza agya. #GautamGulati proved why he is one of the OG winners of #BiggBoss. The way he shut up #NehaDhupia—best scene of the season.”

Another fan observed, “Neha provokes and mocks people when things go her way, but when they don’t, she plays the victim and starts her unfair show drama. @TheGautamGulati has been avoiding Neha, yet she keeps taunting him. When he responds, she shows attitude.”

Someone else shared, “Glad someone finally gave it back to #NehaDhupia. She’s so disrespectful. Extremely happy #GautamGulati and even #Prince did it.”

What happened between Neha Dhupia and Gautam Gulati?

In the last streamed episode, host Rannvijay Singha asked the gang leaders to select one member from their respective teams to proceed directly to the finale, granting them immunity from the next vote-out. Gautam found it difficult to choose between the three members of his gang. While giving an emotional speech about valuing all of them equally, Neha, Prince, and the other gang leaders began laughing.

Their reaction visibly irked Gautam, who then confronted Neha for mocking his emotions. He pointed out her own emotional outburst just a day earlier when her entire team was eliminated. Calling her "fake," Gautam's comment triggered Neha, who fired back, saying, “You saw four people laughing, but you don’t have the guts to talk to anybody but me. Do I look like an easy target to you? Because I’m not, so hold back. Remove your glasses, you might just be able to see better.”

The heat got paced as Prince sided with Gautam and criticised Neha for frequently crossing boundaries.