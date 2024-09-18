sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |

Published 08:48 IST, September 18th 2024

Nia Sharma Dances To Saat Sumandar Paar With Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle D Souza | VIRAL

Nia Sharma celebrated her 34th birthday on September 17. The Naagin fame rang in the day with a special party with friends from the industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma celebrates birthday with friends | Image: Nia Sharma/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:48 IST, September 18th 2024