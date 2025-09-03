Updated 3 September 2025 at 16:37 IST
Nia Sharma Defends Aly Goni For Not Chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Amid Backlash: Being A Part Of Someone's Festivities Is...
TV actor Aly Goni is facing backlash after a video of him not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. Now, Nia Sharma has come out defending her friend.
TV actor Aly Goni is making headlines after a video of him alongwith Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations went viral. Bigg Boss season 14 contestant is facing backlash for not chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" during the festivities. Now, Nia Sharma has come out in support of Aly Goni with a message.
Nia Sharma supports Aly Goni for not chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ during the celebration
A day after Aly Goni’s videos went viral online, Nia Sharma shared a picture with him on her Instagram story and wrote, "Being a part of someone's festivities is the utmost respect itself. And we celebrate Ganpati, Eid and every festival in India with the same fervour."
On September 2, several videos from the Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai have gone viral. A few clips showing Aly standing silently while his girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin and others around him enthusiastically chanted Bappa's name.
In a clip that is getting mixed reactions, Jasmin turns to Aly and seems to ask him to join in by placing her hand on his face. However, Aly stays silent and keeps a straight poker face.
Soon after, netizens began commenting under the videos. One wrote, "Itna uncomfortable feel ho raha h toh aaya kyu Jasmin ko sochna chahiye (sic)," while another added, "Aya hi kyu h jab bolna nhi tha toh (sic)."
However, many came out in Aly's support and said that he doesn't publicly "force" Jasmin to follow his faith or rituals. Amid the debate, Nia has now voiced her support for the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor.
The celebrations were attended by TV celebs like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Samarth Jurel, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah and more.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 16:37 IST