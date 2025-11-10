OG 'Tappu' Bhavya Gandhi Returning To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma After 8 Years? Makers Break Silence

There were reports making rounds that Bhavya Ghandhi, who played the OG Tappu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah returning to the show after a brief hiatus. Now, clearing the air, makers have issued an official statement and clarified that the reports are completely untrue.

The actor played the role of Tapu, the son of the beloved character Jethalal, portrayed by Dilip Joshi. He left the show in 2017 and was later replaced by Nitish Bhaluni.

In an official statement to IANS, the show's production house clarified, “We would like to clarify that the reports suggesting Bhavya Gandhi’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are completely untrue. The recent buzz around his comeback is purely speculative and aimed at creating unwarranted gossip. Such rumours often circulate, and we urge viewers and members of the media to avoid giving them attention. Our current Tapu, Nitish Bhaluni, is doing a fantastic job, and audiences have been wholeheartedly appreciating his performance and energy on screen.”

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under Neela Film Productions, continues to entertain and connect with audiences of all ages. We deeply appreciate the love, nostalgia, and constant support that fans show for the show and its characters. We also wish to clarify that any official updates regarding the cast will come only from Neela Film Productions,” they said.

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains one of India’s most popular and longest-running sitcoms, though several actors have left the show over the years.