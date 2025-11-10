Dharmendra Admitted At Breach Candy Hospital, Wife Hema Malini, Son Sunny Deol Visit Him

Dharmendra Health Update: The veteran actor was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday afternoon. Reports suggest that Bollywood's ‘He Man’, who will turn 90 years old on December 8, has been put on a ventilator support. However, the family members or other industry insiders have yet to confirm this news.

Amid reports of his declining health, family members of Dharmendra visited him at the hospital. His wife and veteran actress Hema Malini was spotted arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital on Monday evening. The actress and politician also spoke to a media publication and shared that the family is hoping for his speedy recovery.



Hours after Hema Malini, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol was also spotted arriving at the hospital. The Border actor rushed to be by the side of his ailing father. In the testing times, he was accompanied by his sons Karanveer and Rajveer Deol. The trio dodged the media frenzy as they entered the hospital. Dressed in blue and visibly distressed, Sunny Deol hid his face from the shutterbugs. The family has not shared any official health updates of Dharmendra yet.





Fans of Dharmendra across the nation have organised puja rituals and are praying for his speedy recovery. Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema has also reacted to news of Sunny Deol's ailing health. Speaking to IANS, he said, “One of the greatest artists in the world, the very renowned actor Dharmendra Deol, is unwell. I pray to Guru Sahib that he recovers soon, regains his health, and returns to his family. May he continue to play, laugh, and perform his acting roles that are admired worldwide.”

