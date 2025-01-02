Published 23:12 IST, January 2nd 2025
Payal Rohatgi Opens Up About Physically Abusive Relationship With Rahul Mahajan: He Banged My Head...
Bigg Boss 2's Payal Rohatgi Claimed Ex-Boyfriend Rahul Mahajan Used To Hit Her before tying the knot with Sangram Singh.
Payal Rohatgi have been in the news for several reasons be it ugly confrontations or her fights with husband Sangram Singh. However, before tying the knot with Sangram, Payal was in a relationship with Rahul Mahajan. She recently made allegations that she was abused by Rahul.
Payal accuses Rahul Mahajan of abusing her
In an interview, Payal Rohatgi on accusing Rahul revealed, "He did hit me twice. Once, he banged my head against the door. When Rahul is angry, he completely loses his mind." For the unversed, Payal and Rahul relationship began after they appeared together in the reality show Bigg Boss 2.
Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh have been in the news after their video went viral on the internet in which the duo can be seen engaging in a war of words over childless marriage. Payal in the vlog later acknowledged that she and Sangram are facing issues and explained that the couple is trying to resolve them together.
When ex-wives of Rahul Mahajan claimed of domestic violence
Rahul has embroiled himself in several controversies when it comes to his personal life. Rahul Mahajan was first married to his 13-years long friend Shweta Singh, who was also with him in the flying school. The duo tied the knot in 2007, however, just a year later the couple filed for divorce on grounds of incompatibility and mutual consent. While filing for divorce, Shweta reportedly accused Rahul of domestic violence.
Further on, Rahul married Dimpy Ganguly which ended on a rather ugly note. Dimpy removed herself from his life and described her marriage which included violent abuse involving ‘punching, kicking and dragging her by the hair’, as reported by One India. The report also suggests that domestic abuse had started a month after their wedding. Post Bigg Boss 2, Rahul participated in the Swayamvar show namely, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. 17 girls participated in the show, however, Dimpy Ganguly emerged victorious and tied the knot with Rahul. Rahul has now married an ethnic Russian Kazakh model Natalya Ilina.
