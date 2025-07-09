Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Silence Divorce Rumours With Wedding Anniversary Post

Amid rumours of Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's marriage of three years hitting a rough patch, the couple marked their anniversary on social media with some photos from their temple visit. In early July, Payal resigned from the post of director from Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation, which led to rumours of trouble in their paradise. However, it appears that all is well in their relationship.

In photos marking their 3-year anniversary, Payal and Sangram sought blessings at a temple. They were also see posing with policemen deployed there for security. The caption to the post read, "Happy 3rd Anniversary. 14 years together (sic)."

Payal and Sangram married in 2022 | Image: Instagram

Sangram Singh clarifies about Payal stepping down as director from his foundation

On their wedding anniversary, Sangram also shared that Payal's decision to step down from his charitable organisation was driven by their "different approach towards work". On divorce rumours, he said, "There is no talk of divorce between us. We have been together for 14 years and will always be. I keep all my focus on doing good work. I do not pay attention to these talks of divorce and I will also request her to not believe in such rumours".