Alia Bhatt's Former Secretary Vedika Prakash Shetty, Arrested For Duping Actress Of ₹77 Lakh, Is A Repeat Offender, Also Stole Money From Urvashi Rautela?

Alia Bhatt's former secretary, Vedika Shetty, has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly duping the actress of over ₹76 lakh over two years between May 2022 to August 2024. Before Alia, Vedika served as an executive assistant for Urvashi Rautela. The latter's mother, Meera Rautela, has revealed her troubling experience with the accused. She has accused Vedika of indulging in ‘multiple acts of theft and deceit’, which has distressed the family.

Urvashi Rautela's mother recounts her ordeal with Vedika Shetty

Speaking to IANS, Urvashi's mother said, “Vedika Shetty was employed as a 24/7 executive assistant to my daughter during 2015-2017. She was hired to assist Urvashi during her reign after returning from Miss Universe in Las Vegas and subsequently during the handover of the Miss Universe India crown in 2016. At this time, she was entrusted with various responsibilities, starting from Urvashi's wardrobe, heavy gowns and personal belongings. However, soon we realised that she had engaged in multiple acts of theft and deceit, which caused a great deal of financial loss to the family.”



Meera added, “During the Miss Universe India crown handover ceremony in 2016, my mother travelled from Nainital to our residence in Mumbai to attend the event. While she was staying at our home, Vedika Shetty, who had access to our house as Urvashi’s assistant, stole a significant amount of money (amounting to lakhs of rupees) from my mother’s briefcase.” Recalling an eyewitness account, she narrated an incident from 2016 and said, "While standing in front of a mirror, I personally witnessed Vedika Shetty stealing money from my purse. When confronted, she denied the act, but I was certain of what I saw. This incident further raised suspicions about her conduct.”

Meera Rautela also added that while working with her daughter, Vedika, falsely claimed that she is related to popular actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty.

Why was Alia Bhatt's personal assistant arrested?