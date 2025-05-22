Shahid Kapoor Loses Cool At Paparazzi Again, Confronts Man For Filming Him Without Permission | Watch

Shahid Kapoor recently lost his cool at a paparazzo trying to sneak a glimpse of him on the streets of Mumbai. The actor looked visibly irked when he spotted the camera. A video of the same is now going viral on social media. This is not the first time the actor has gotten into a confrontation with the paparazzi.

On May 22, Shahid Kapoor was spotted on the streets of Mumbai, seemingly in between professional commitments. The Jab We Met star was seen out and about in a casual t-shirt teamed with a trendy baggy denim. He completed the look with a statement necklace and wore a black mask, arguably, to avoid being identified. However, as he made his way towards his car in haste, followed by a staff member, a paparazzo spotted him.



The man was seen standing on the side of the road and took a video of Shahid Kapoor. As the actor came close, he stopped and gestured for the man to pause filming. He could even be heard saying, ‘aye bhai (oh brother)'. The paparazzo shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Shahid Kapoor looks angry?”



A few minutes before this video surfaced, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput was also spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. She, too, refused to pose for the paparazzi and hurried towards her car.

