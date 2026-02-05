Rabb Se Hai Dua Actress Yesha Rughani Engaged To Show's Director And Longtime Partner Narinder Singh | Photos

Television actress Yesha Rughani and her longtime partner, director Narinder Singh are engaged. The couple shared the happy news in coordinated social media posts, announcing that they took the next step in their relationship on February 3. They also dropped their couple photos, appearing lost in love. Yesha and Narinder also flaunted their wedding bands as congratulations poured in from all quarters for them.

Yesha and Narinder got engaged on February 3 | Image: Instagram

According to Yesha and Narinder's posts, they exchanged rings at 11:11 am. This number is associated with spiritual awakening, alignment and a powerful moment for manifestation. In the photos, that appeared to have been clicked outside their home, the newly engaged couple could be seen seated in the midst of the decor from their ceremony. A picture saw Narinder gently kissing his better half. The caption to the post read, "At 11:11, we chose forever (sic)." TV stars Sharad Malhotra, Poonam Jangra, Sapna Thakur, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Palak Sindhwani, Ashnooor Kaur and more dropped loving comments and congratulated Yesha and Narinder on their engagement.

Yesha and Narinder worked on Rabb Se Hai Dua together in 2022-24 | Image: Instagram

This is the first time Yesha has publicly introduced her partner and made her relationship official. Her fiancé Narinder is the director of the show Rabb Se Hai Dua which made Yesha a household name. The daily soap went on air in 2022 and concluded its run in 2024. It is on the sets their love blossomed. Yesha's other popular TV shows as the leading actress are Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Tu Aashiqui.

In Rabb Se Hai Dua, Yesha essayed the role of Ibaadat, with Karanvir Sharma playing Haider's part. The show aimed to deliver a strong social message about the importance of self-worth, with Ibaadat’s journey exemplifying how women assert their agency and choose to walk away from toxic relationships. It aired on Zee TV.