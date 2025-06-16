Ram Kapoor Is First Indian To Be A Proud Owner Of Luxurious Lamborghini Urus SE SUV Worth 1 BHK Flat In South Mumbai

Ram Kapoor is one of the known faces not just in the TV world but also in Bollywood. The actor has delivered memorable performances in shows and movies, including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Udaan, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Student of the Year. Now, as the actor has reached the top, he is enjoying all the perks that come with it, which include adding a luxurious car to his garage. The actor has become the first Indian to purchase a Lamborghini Urus SE SUV, which is around ₹5.21 crore.

Ram Kapoor amps up his garage with the Lamborghini Urus SE SUV

Several photos of Ram Kapoor and his wife, Gautami Kapoor, are going viral, showing them posing with a Lamborghini Urus SE SUV at the showroom. The images were shared by an official Instagram handle, CarCrazy.India, and revealed detailed information about his car. The actor has bought a car with Verde Gea finish with black leather interior and orange accents. The base price of the car is ₹4.57 crore in the Indian market.

The max power (combined ICE+EE) is 800CV/588kW, and maximum speed is 312km/h. The car is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 620 hp and 800 Nm. The actor's car model has LED headlights, an upgraded front fascia and new LED DRLs.

In the first image, the couple is happily posing for the camera with the car, followed by a photo of Ram Kapoor sitting in the driver's seat and grinning. "@iamramkapoor recently got himself a Lamborghini Urus SE!! Finished in Verde Gea with a black leather interior and orange accents, this is quite a good spec. Wishing him many, many Happy miles with this new beast," reads the caption.

DYK the price of a Lamborghini Urus SE SUV is equal to a 1 BHK flat in South Mumbai

Yes, the price of a 1 BHK flat in South Bombay ranges from ₹35 lakhs to 5.5 crore, depending on the square feet of the house, the condition and the location. If looking to buy a flat near Marine Drive, then the prices are significantly higher compared to areas like Dongri.

What's next for Ram Kapoor?