All Eyes On Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya's Reunion, But Will It Happen?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). The two Tollywood actors were fairly new in the film industry when their first movie together was released. Little did they know back in time that their professional relationship would make way for a beautiful, loving bond, and years later, they would get married.

After years of dating Sam and Chay married in Goa in 2017. To mark their love, Sam also got Ye Maaya Chesave tattooed on her nape. The tattoo was a deeply personal choice for The Family Man star, an effort to make things permanent. However, once soulmates, fate had different plans for them. In 2021, Sam and Chay shocked everyone with their divorce announcement. Till now, the reason behind their separation remains unknown and the former couple has also moved on from their ugly split.

Ye Maaya Chesave will re release on July 18 | Image: X

Now, fate happens to present them with an opportunity to reunite, and fans are in for it. 15 years on, Ye Maaya Chesave is re-releasing on July 18. As has happened in the past, this too has the potential to score big at the box office upon its re-run. Many might go to the cinema halls to witness Chay and Sam's chemistry all over again. Some pointed out that it would be delightful to see the ex-couple together again for the promotion of the movie. But will it happen? The question remains.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorced in 2021 | Image: X