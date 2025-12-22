Photos | Ranveer Singh Makes First Public Appearance After Dhurandhar Success, Jets Off On New Year Vacation With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar, co-starring Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. During the wee hours of Monday, the actor, along with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone, was snapped arriving at the airport, marking his first public appearance since the film hit the success bar. The couple happily greeted the paparazzi stationed at the venue with huge smiles on their face.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are twinning and winning

In the photos shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer and Deepika twinned in black and grey ensembles. Deepika looked uber cool in a grey t-shirt paired with black pants and layered with a grey blazer. She sported a no-makeup look and added black sunglasses to complete her look.

(Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone snapped at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder/Instagram)

Ranveer, on the other hand, opted for an all-black ensemble layered with a grey overcoat and black cap. He also added sunglasses to accentuate his look.

They were snapped walking hand-in-hand at the airport in Mumbai.

It seems the couple is jetting off on a vacation and might return after New Year's celebrations.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 17

The film has been unstoppable at the box office since its release. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already become the fastest Hindi film to hit the ₹500 crore mark and is showing no signs of slowing down. In its third weekend, Dhurandhar has surpassed the ₹550 crore mark at the domestic box office and has started its journey to the ₹600 crore club now. However, it missed a historic box office hat-trick. In its third weekend, the movie collected around ₹95 crore. It missed the ₹100 crore mark for the third weekend straight, which would have been another box office record in its kitty.

In 17 days, Dhurandhar has collected over ₹555 crore in India. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Animal and Pathaan. Next, in its sight are Jawan, Stree 2 and Chhaava. The movie is performing well overseas also, taking its worldwide gross to over ₹700 crore.