Photos | Ranveer Singh Makes First Public Appearance After Dhurandhar Success, Jets Off On New Year Vacation With Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twinned in black and grey ensembles. They happily greeted the paparazzi stationed at the Mumbai airport with huge smiles on their face.
Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his recently released film Dhurandhar, co-starring Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. During the wee hours of Monday, the actor, along with his wife and actress Deepika Padukone, was snapped arriving at the airport, marking his first public appearance since the film hit the success bar. The couple happily greeted the paparazzi stationed at the venue with huge smiles on their face.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are twinning and winning
In the photos shared by a paparazzo, Ranveer and Deepika twinned in black and grey ensembles. Deepika looked uber cool in a grey t-shirt paired with black pants and layered with a grey blazer. She sported a no-makeup look and added black sunglasses to complete her look.
Ranveer, on the other hand, opted for an all-black ensemble layered with a grey overcoat and black cap. He also added sunglasses to accentuate his look.
They were snapped walking hand-in-hand at the airport in Mumbai.
It seems the couple is jetting off on a vacation and might return after New Year's celebrations.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 17
The film has been unstoppable at the box office since its release. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already become the fastest Hindi film to hit the ₹500 crore mark and is showing no signs of slowing down. In its third weekend, Dhurandhar has surpassed the ₹550 crore mark at the domestic box office and has started its journey to the ₹600 crore club now. However, it missed a historic box office hat-trick. In its third weekend, the movie collected around ₹95 crore. It missed the ₹100 crore mark for the third weekend straight, which would have been another box office record in its kitty.
In 17 days, Dhurandhar has collected over ₹555 crore in India. It has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Animal and Pathaan. Next, in its sight are Jawan, Stree 2 and Chhaava. The movie is performing well overseas also, taking its worldwide gross to over ₹700 crore.
However, now, Avatar 3 and the upcoming movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri pose as a threat to the collection of Dhurandhar. The Hollywood release grossed ₹66 crore in its opening weekend in India and proved to be a competition for Dhurandhar. Whereas Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera has already sold over 2000 tickets in the advance booking, grossing ₹9.7 lakhs. So far, the film has received only 827 shows, but the numbers are set to increase.
