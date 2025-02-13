Rozlyn Khan Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ankita Lokhande After Latter Called Her 'Cheap' For Remarks On Hina Khan

Rozlyn Khan has now filed a defamation suit against Ankita Lokhande after she had called out the former’s comments on Hina Khan’s cancer as a publicity stunt. The model has even shared the court documents on social media.

Rozlyn Khan takes legal action against Ankita Lokhande

Rozlyn Khan took to Instagram to share the court documents after filing lawsuit. Sharing the document, Rozlyn wrote, “I have been repeatedly saying that since I asked a simple question on 15 hours of surgery and discrepancies in the treatment by Hina khan , she chooses to remain silent on this and even hospital has followed the privacy concerns of a patient but they took another route may be to hit me in the back .. there were unidentified people bullying me , multiple bots were set for bad comments on my page ..fan pages of tv actress were Sharing my videos to troll me further”.

She further said, “so I had no option but to inform the local police station.,! And now finally one of them @lokhandeankita officially assaulting my character rather then doing reality check ..gang of girls ..!surprisingly after all this Tamasha the so called sherni doesn’t come out clean on which surgery it was that took 15 hours and how it was possible to do scuba diving , snow sliding and all sorts of stunts and shoot just after chemotherapy and super major surgery which went upto 15 hours ?? Hina ka cancer cancer .,! mera aur Baaki 20 lac cancer patients ka cancer timepass ..!”.

What comments did Ankita Lokhande made against Rozlyn Khan?

Ankita Lokhande who took support for Hina Khan bashed Rozlyn Khan for accusing Hina Khan using cancer as publicity stunt. Ankita wrote in her Instagram story, “How could someone think so low my goodness. That’s so cheap!! Ur kind information madam this girl Hina is fighting the cancer which such bravery and I’m saying because I know that and Vikki met her few days back in hospital where she was taking her chemotherapy where Rocky was with her and literally Vikki said this to me that he was in tears to see her!!”.

