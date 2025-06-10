Rupali Ganguly Pays A Visit To Viraj Ghelani's 87-year-old Ailing Grandmother, Who Is A Die-Hard Anupamaa Fan, Heartwarming Video Makes Fans Emotional

The popular TV show Anupamaa has a huge fan base, especially among homemakers. Many share their love for Rupali Ganguly's serial on social media and among them, comic actor-influencer Viraj Ghelani's 87-year-old grandmother is someone who often captures the internet’s heart. Sadly, she has been unwell for the past few days. As a touching gesture, Rupali Ganguly made time to visit Viraj Ghelani's ailing grandmother. A super fan of both Anupamaa and Rupali, the grandmother was overjoyed to meet the actress. This oh-so-sweet moment has now gone viral.

Rupali Ganguly meets Viraj Ghelani's ailing grandmother, photos go viral

On June 9, Viraj Ghelani shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing Rupali spending time with his grandmother. He also wrote an emotional note about the experience. "When @rupaliganguly found out that Nani's health was not well, she regularly followed up with me over calls to ensure everything was fine. Yesterday, despite her busy schedule, she managed to visit our home in Kandivali to spend time with Nani. And oh my God, Nani was so happy," he wrote.

"She was like a child meeting her favourite superhero. Lots of love and thank you @rupaliganguly," he added.

Soon after, fans praised Rupali Ganguly for her thoughtful gesture and also wished Viraj's granny a quick recovery.

Who is Viraj Ghelani?

Viraj Ghelani is a 35-year-old actor who first became famous for appearing in comedy videos on popular YouTube channels like Dice Media, Gobble, and FilterCopy, where he contributes as both an actor and content creator. He also manages his own YouTube channel, That's So Viraj, where he shares humorous videos based on topical and relatable situations.

His engaging social media content and sketches have led to roles in films like Jhamkudi, Govinda Naam Mera, and Jawan.