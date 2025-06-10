Thug Life Vs Housefull 5 Monday Box Office: Kamal Haasan Starrer Falls Flat With Just ₹3 Crore, Akshay Kumar's Film Hits Century

Thug Life has crashed at the box office on the first Monday of release. The Tamil movie is headlined by Kamal Haasan and is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Following a 5-day theatrical run, the movie has amassed a total of ₹40.15 crore. Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 is performing much better at the domestic box office.

Thug Life crashes on first Monday, collects lowest single-day biz

Kamal Haasan's starrer Thug Life opened to a ₹15.5 crore collection. The film plummeted in the subsequent days. On the second day, the film minted ₹7.15 crore, followed by ₹7.75 crore on day 3. Despite being a holiday on Sunday, Thug Life minted ₹6.5 crore.

On the first Monday, Thug Life registered its lowest single-day collection. The Kamal Haasan wrapped up Monday with just ₹3.25 crore. As per Sacnilk, the movie has amassed a total of ₹40.15 crore in the 5-day theatrical run. The film suffered a slight loss in business due to the controversy surrounding it. During a pre-release event of the film, Kamal Haasan made a controversial remark implying that Tamil is the origin of the Kannada language. This not only drew ire from the locals but also led to the ban of the film in Karnataka.



Thug Life is no match for Housefull 5

The Akshay Kumar-led comedy movie is soaring at the box office. The fifth instalment in the franchise, Housefull 5, features an ensemble cast and has become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The movie raked in ₹13 crore on the first Monday of release.