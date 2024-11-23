Rupali Ganguly Says She Did A Show 'Without Talking To Co-Star For 2 Years' Amid Anupamaa Cast Tiff

Rupali Ganguly who has become a household name after her show Anupamaa became a hit. She is one of the most popular and most sought-after TV actresses, but she has also made a permanent place in the hearts of viewers. She recently revealed an interesting detail while she was filming for a show in which she had never interacted with her co-actor.

Rupali Ganguly on doing show without talking to her co-actor

The conversation was organised by the production company Director's Kut Production owned by Rajan Shah. In the viral clip, Rupali Ganguly can be seen joined by actors Reem Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi, Samridhi Shukla and Anita Raj.

During the show, when there was a discussion on the impact of continuing to act even when you don’t like your co-star, Rupali Ganguly said, “I have shot an entire series for two years not talking to the co-actor. And I am supposed to be obsessed with him.” For the unversed, this is not the first time the actress had cold wars with her co-stars. From her ongoing show, Anupamaa, her co-star Sudhanshu Pandey quit the show and there were rumours that it was due to the tiff.

When there were rumours of a tiff between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey

Rupali Ganguli took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “If someone is nasty to you, first try love. If that does not work, compassion. If that does not work, distance." This cryptic post shared by Rupali has made fans speculate that there might have been a tiff between the two individuals, which resulted in Sudhanshu Pandey quitting the show. Rumours are rife that “fallout between the actor and Rupali Ganguly. “

File photo of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey | Image: Instagram