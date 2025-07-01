'Shefali Jariwala's Pulse Was Still On, But...': Friend Pooja Ghai Opens Up About Actress' Final Moments

Shefali Jariwala's death came as a shock to her family, friends and fans. The Kaanta Laga actress, 42, died on Friday night, and her last rites happened on Saturday after the postmortem. While everyone awaits the reason behind her sudden death, her friend Pooja Ghai opened up about the actress' final moments. Speaking to Vivek Lalwani, she stated that Shefali was a health-conscious person and made sure she was eating right. When asked what caused Shefali's death, Pooja said the exact reason will be out after the postmortem, but what she understood from her husband, Parag Tyagi, and her family was that her pulse was there, but she wasn't opening her eyes.

Pooja recalled that there was a Satyanarayan puja at her place a day before her death. "The house was still decorated when we brought Shefali for the last rites. She had regular dinner, and then she asked Parag to walk the dog. The moment he went down, the helper at home called him and said, ‘Didi ki tabiyat theek nahi hai (Shefali is not feeling well)’," she continued.

Since the dog was old, Parag asked his helper to take the dog, while he rushed to their house. "Parag said that the pulse was still on, her eyes were not opening, and she just had dead weight to her body. So he realised that something was definitely wrong and he took her to the hospital, but apparently when she was brought to the hospital, she was already dead," Pooja added.

