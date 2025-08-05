Shehnaaz Gill Gets Hospitalised, Karan Veer Mehra Shares Health Update Urging Fans To 'Pray Hard' - WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised due to health issues, but the actress didn't reveal the exact reason. TV actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra recently visited the ailing actress to check on her condition and assured her fans that she is doing fine. He asked his followers and Shehnaaz's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Karan Veer Mehra visits ailing Shehnaaz Gill in the hospital

On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video that shows Shehnaaz lying on a hospital bed with IV drips attached to her hand. The moment he turns the camera towards her, she hides her face. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Yeh dekho bechari (Look at this poor girl). What has happened to her? Look at this." He also urged the fans, "I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl, with full energy, should get back as soon as possible."

If reports are to be believed, then Shehnaaz was hospitalised after suffering from low blood pressure. However, the actress is yet to confirm the same.

Who is Shehnaaz Gill?