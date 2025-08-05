Shehnaaz Gill Gets Hospitalised, Karan Veer Mehra Shares Health Update Urging Fans To 'Pray Hard' - WATCH

Updated 5 August 2025 at 11:04 IST
Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised due to health issues, but the actress didn't reveal the exact reason. TV actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra recently visited the ailing actress to check on her condition and assured her fans that she is doing fine. He asked his followers and Shehnaaz's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.
On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video that shows Shehnaaz lying on a hospital bed with IV drips attached to her hand. The moment he turns the camera towards her, she hides her face. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Yeh dekho bechari (Look at this poor girl). What has happened to her? Look at this." He also urged the fans, "I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl, with full energy, should get back as soon as possible."
If reports are to be believed, then Shehnaaz was hospitalised after suffering from low blood pressure. However, the actress is yet to confirm the same.
Shehnaaz marked her debut in the Punjabi entertainment industry, but rose to fame after her stint at Bigg Boss 13 and her rumoured relationship with Sidharth Shukla. In 2023, she made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Since then, she has starred in two Hindi movies, including Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You for Coming and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Her next Hindi film is Sab First Class, which is under post-production. She also has two Punjabi films in her kitty - Ikk Kudi and Singh vs Kaur.
Published 5 August 2025 at 11:04 IST