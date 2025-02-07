Shivangi Joshi Or Pranali Rathod? This Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Finalised As Harshad Chopda's Co-star In New Show

Fans can rejoice now as one of the actress who had starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be part of an upcoming show featuring Harshad Chopra. However, the three actors have huge fan following for their key roles in the iconic show. As soon as the news spread like wildfire, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded the social media platform with several clips and videos of the duo.

Shivangi Joshi part of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show? Fans react

According to a report of India Forum, Shivangi Joshi is still part of the show and has already signed the contract. She will soon start shooting and is also preparing for role along with Harshad Chopra.

As soon as the news went viral, fans took to social media platform to express their excitement. One user wrote, “Imagine them on screen + coffee + rain…beautiful days are coming”.

Another user wrote, “Fact that they had met and bonded so well making me really excited for them to see together onscreen..Best of luck 16 and 17”

“Harshad ✗ Shivangi : mere dil bata kaun hai aa raha”, wrote the the third user,

Before Shivangi Joshi, who was considered for female lead?

Earlier there were reports that Pranali Rathod was suppose to play the female lead of the yet-to-be titled show. Interestingly, these trio have an connection to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi played Naira in the second generation story of the show while Harshad played Abhimanyu and Pranali as Akshara in the third generation.

File photo of Shivangi Joshi | Source: IMDb