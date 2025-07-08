Smriti Irani Gives Tulsi Virani Style Welcome To Fans In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot First Promo Announcing Release Date | Watch

Updated 8 July 2025 at 09:28 IST
The first promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot is out now. The serial will feature Smriti Irani reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani. Taking to their official Instagram account, StarPlus announced the return of the show along with the release date of the new episodes.
The makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi released the first promo of the show on July 9. In a brief announcement clip, a family could be seen seated in a restaurant. As they enjoy their food, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi theme track plays on the television, reminding the mother of the good old days when they used to enjoy the show, along with their food. The clip then shows her excited when her son informs her of the show's return. The family then gets into a debate on whether Smriti Irani, who also serves as a politician, will have the time to return to the small screen.
Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani, then puts an end to the debate and welcomes fans inside her house by opening the door in her signature style. The iconic title track plays in the background. The actress-turned-politician, could be seen dressed as her character with a classic silk saree draped with pallu in the front. The clip concludes with a sindoor and bindi-clad actress offering water to the Tulsi plant in reverence.
The video was shared with the caption, “Kya aap abhi bhi Vishwas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho?” The serial will broadcast on StarPlus on JioHotstar from July 29 at 10:30 PM. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi started in 2000 and ended on 6 November 2008 after eight years.
Published 8 July 2025 at 08:59 IST