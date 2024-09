Published 07:54 IST, September 3rd 2024

Son Pari's 'Frooty' Reunites With Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande, Fans Say 'Ek Aur Season Please'

Son Pari Reunion: The fantasy adventure show premiered from 2000-2004. Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kularkani and Ashok Lokhande essayed lead roles in the serial.