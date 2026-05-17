Splitsvilla 16: Yogesh-Ruru-Akanksha Dramatic Showdown Hogs Grand Finale, Trio's Cheating Controversy Explained

It is rare for a reality show to conclude the grand finale and have contestants other than the winners hogging the spotlight. This happened with the final episode of Splitsvilla 16. While Gullu and Kaira lifted the trophy of the Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone hosted show, a love triangle between contestants Ruru, Yogesh and Akanksha dominated social media discourse following the grand finale held on May 16.

Gullu and Kaira took home the Splitsvilla winner title | Image: ANI

Social media users have been taking sides, Instagram content creators have made extensive reels, and X (formerly Twitter) is spewing hate on the party they do not agree with. A dramatic exposé at the grand finale has left netizens taking a heightened interest in the complicated relationships of Yogesh with Ruru and Yogesh with Akanksha.

What is the Yogesh cheating controversy?

The row dates back to the initial episodes of Splitsvilla 16 when Yogesh made a genuine connection with Akanksha Choudhary, who claimed to have entered the show to find her ‘one true love’. Things took a turn in their rosy picture when Yogesh's ex-girlfriend Ruru entered the show and claimed to still have feelings for him. The Roadies fame almost immediately ditched Akanksha to make a connection with Ruru, who were later declared an ideal match and ended as runner-ups on the show.

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However, as per the expose in the grand finale, Yogesh met with Akansha following the end of Splitsvilla and tried to rekindle their relationship, claiming that he had broken up with Ruru. The latter claims that she was unaware of their meeting and accused him of cheating on her. The final nail in the coffin was a photo Ruru held of Yogesh and Akanksha in a cosy pose, which she claims was taken days before their breakup. Things got more painful for Akanksha when she came to know that her own bestfriend Suzzane, showed the photos to Ruru and also revealed that she spent 3 days with Yogesh in Delhi.

The accusations took an ugly turn with a heated argument breaking out between Ruru, Akanksha and Yogesh. Friends and other contestants took sides. In a dramatic moment, when put on spot, Yogesh ended up confessing that he actually harbours feelings for Akanksha and not Ruru. Ultimately, the hosts had to intervene and diffuse the situation as tempers started running loose. The current relationship status of the three people involved remains unknown.



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