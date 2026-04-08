Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Jheel Mehta Aka Sonu Reveals Her Love Story In Viral Reel And It's Too Dreamy To Be True

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta, who played the role of Sonu Bhide in the long running sitcom from 2008 to 2012, has hopped on to the viral couple's trend to share with her fans that her husband Aditya Dube was her classmate in school. She also posted a viral reel to hop on to the trend and the video has exploded social media, with many TMKOC fans cherishing their favourite Sonu's real-life love story and how it all eventually turned out for her in her romantic life.

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Posting a school picture of her classmates, Jheel shared that her now husband Aditya was her classmate in one of the divisions in school. The picture appeared to be from middle school. She captioned the post, "The universe works in mysterious ways (sic)."

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In the image, Jheel can be seen standing in the front row in the class picture while Aditya can be seen at the very back. Who knew they would end up being together eventually? This reel is being created by several influencers, who are sharing their similar love stories on Instagram while hopping on this trend.

Jheel and Aditya married in December 2024 | Image: Instagram

Jheel's video got over 7 lakh likes and many shares. The former actress also said, "Wow, I wasn’t ready for this video to blow up THIS MUCH (sic)." Aditya and Jheel married in December 2024. They officially registered the marriage on February 17, next year. The two were reportedly childhood best friends before they slowly grew closer and decided to turn their friendship into a relationship. In January 2024, Aditya proposed to her, making their long-time bond official.