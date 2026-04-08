Sanya Malhotra, Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Break Up Without Ever Confirming Romance, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Actress Sanya Malhotra and popular sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma have reportedly called it quits in their relationship after allegedly dating for a little over one year. Sanya and Rishab never confirmed their romance but social media was rife with rumours that they were together. As per latest reports, they have ended their relationship and gone their separate ways. Moreover, they have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Sanya and Rishab's alleged relationship ended just like it began - under the radar. In fact, Rishab has even moved on and found a new lady love after ending his relationship with the Dangal actress.

Rishab and Sanya have broken up and unfollowed each other on Instagram | Image: Instagram

As per circulating Reddit posts, Sanya and Rishab were snapped together for the first time in early January last year. This gave birth to their dating rumours. However, instead of making things more apparent, they kept it low-key. However, they did follow each other on Instagram, hinting at their brewing romance. They even dropped subtle hints about being together by interacting with each other's social media posts. Netizens even claimed that they were initially spotted together in 2024 end.

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Purported image shows Sanya and Rishab together during an outing | Image: Reddit

While their relationship timeline is uncertain, it appears they have ended things quietly even before ever confirming that they were together. On the work front, Rishab will continue to play shows as part of his Sitar for Mental Health tour. It is aimed at promoting mental health awareness and use of Indian music as a method of healing. In one of his last shows, Deepika Padukone was also an attendee.

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