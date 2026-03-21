The 50 Grand Finale: Check Out Prize Money, Top Contestants, Date, Where To Watch, And More About The Reality Show | Image: X

After weeks of drama, strategy, and intense challenges, The 50 is now ready to announce its winner. The reality show started with 50 contestants and has now reduced the number to 12, with the grand finale set for March 22.

When and where to watch The 50 Show Finale

The grand finale will premiere on Sunday, March 22. Viewers can watch it live on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.

Top 12 contestants

Fifty contestants entered the house on February 1, and now only 12 are still in the competition. The finalists are Prince Narula, Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Ridhi Dogra, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Ravinder Singh, Krishna Shroff, Archana Gautam, and Nehal Chudasama.

In the upcoming episode, contestants will compete in a ticket-to-finale task that will reduce the group to the top four. The task is likely to challenge both their speed and luck.

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Prize money details

Contestants have increased the prize pot through different challenges, and it has now gone beyond ₹40 lakh. A viewer who supported the winning contestant will receive the final amount, which is expected to reach around ₹50 lakh.

All about The 50 show

The 50 featured celebrities from a range of fields, including television, social media, sport and music. They lived together in a palace for 50 days and competed in a series of mental and physical challenges.

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The show faced criticism at the start for its task design and strong focus on drama, but it gradually gained popularity. Contestants such as Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal and Faisal Shaikh proved themselves as strong players throughout the season.