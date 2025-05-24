com score card
Updated May 24th 2025, 16:49 IST

The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Paritosh Tripathi And Wife Meenakshi Chand Welcome Baby Girl After 2 Years Of Marriage

Super Dancer host and actor Paritosh Tripathi shared a pink postcard on his social media handle announcing the birth of his baby girl.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Paritosh Tripathi And Meenakshi Chand Welcome Daughter
Paritosh Tripathi And Meenakshi Chand Welcome Daughter | Image: Instagram

Paritosh Tripathi and his wife, Meenakshi Chand, are now proud parents to a daughter. The couple embraced parenthood on Friday, May 23. The actor shared a post welcoming the baby girl on Saturday, along with a Sanskrit shloka and a Hindi quote, expressing his emotions on becoming a father. The couple welcomed a daughter after over 2 years of marriage.

Paritosh Tripathi and Meenakshi Chand welcome a baby girl

Taking to his Instagram handle, Paritosh shared a pink postcard announcing the birth of his little munchkin and wrote, “Ten priests are equal to one teacher, a hundred teachers to one father. But a thousand fathers do not equal a mother in reverence. The man who usually talks a lot is now silent. His tearful eyes say it all, he is the father of a daughter (sic).”

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans flooded the comment section. Priyanshu Singh wrote, 
"Congratulations, brother and sister-in-law." Suyyash Rai wrote, "Boht boht Mubarak. Mumma Papa ko aur dono parivaaron ko boht boht badhaaii." Gautam Rode wrote, "Bahut bahut Mubarak dono ko." Neha Sargam wrote, "Badhai. Jai maa Bhagwati."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Paritosh got married to his longtime girlfriend Meenakshi in Dehradun on December 10, 2022.

Paritosh's work profile

He rose to fame with his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and gained attention by hosting Super Dancer. Apart from TV, he has also starrer in several movies, including Ludo, Selfiee, Hamare Baarah, Janhit Mein Jaari, Vanvaas, and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.

Published May 24th 2025, 16:49 IST