TMKOC Actress Munmun Dutta Opens Up About Her Struggling Days, Says 'I Didn't Have Money...'

Munmun Dutta became a household name with her role as Babita ji in the long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her track with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is one of the most loved parts of the show. It is common for her to be teased with Jethalal's name whenever she steps out in Mumbai or elsewhere. The actress had a candid conversation with director Farah Khan in which she revealed about her early days in the industry.

Munmun Dutta shares about her early days in industry

Farah Khan went to Munmun’s house to savour Bengali dishes.During this, Munmun Dutta in conversation with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, discussed about her career and how she bagged the role in TMKOC. She said, “I got Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah through auditions." She added, “I had done a show when I was in college, I was 17 years old. I had done the show Hum Sab Baraati at that time, and that was my first ever acting experience. I didn’t even know how to do it."

Loading...

Munumun furthermore said, “I started to come to Mumbai for work. I had participated in Gladrags, and I remember I didn’t have money and how much of a struggle I went through. So when I look back I feel I am blessed and happy wherever I reached."

All about Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta is popular in almost every Indian household for essaying the role of Babita ji. Apart from being a part of the longest-running shows, Munmun, in the initial days of her career, featured in several television commercials.

File photo of Munmun Dutta | Source: IMDb